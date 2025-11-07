Washington Women’s Soccer Star Mia Hamant dead at 21 After Kidney Cancer Battle

University of Washington women’s soccer star Mia Hamant has died following a battle with kidney cancer. She was 21 years old.

“Mia was the heart of our program — someone who lifted up everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness,” Washington coach Nicole Van Dyke said in a statement released Thursday. “Even in the most difficult moments, she showed an unshakable spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every single day. Mia made us all better people, and her impact will be felt in this program and in all of our lives forever.”

Earlier this year, Hamant went to an emergency room after experiencing respiratory issues. Tests revealed that she could have either “an autoimmune disease, an infection, or cancer,” the Washington student newspaper The Daily reports.

In April, Hamant was informed that she had Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer, a rare and aggressive form of the disease.

In an Instagram post showing her surrounded by teammates in her hospital bed, Hamant showed great courage in putting her current situation in perspective and trying to explain the difficulties experienced by her and her family.

“Everything happens for a reason. If you told me a month ago i would be diagnosed with and fighting cancer i would have laughed in your face, but here we are,” Hamant wrote.

“April 11 i was diagnosed with non sickle cell SMARCB1-deficient renal medullary carcinoma (RMC). this is an extremely rare kidney cancer that was caused by nothing more than bad luck. Since then, my friends and family have pushed me to get through all the challenges that come with this diagnosis. while my normal life has been put on pause, i have been able to get better and start to feel like myself again.

“My family has done so much for me and now i want to do something to help them. here is a link to a go fund me that was created to support my family and me: thank you to everyone for your support.”

The family’s GoFundMe has raised nearly $140,000.

Hamant appeared at a UW football game on October 25, where she “sounded the siren,” a tradition at Husky football games. The theme for the game was “Huskies for a cure.”

“My goal with treatment is to find a way to get back to my daily life as a 20-year-old,” Hamant told The Daily in May. “Just living my everyday life, living at my college house, and being independent fully.”