WATCH: Fans Boo as Trump Swears In Military Members at Commanders Game

Left-wing Washington Commanders fans were heard booing at Northwest Stadium as the president led a swearing-in ceremony during halftime for a group of service members.

Part of the halftime events included Trump delivering the oath of enlistment from his suite over the stadium PA system. The president delivered the oath as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stood next to him.

But many fans rained boos down on the field as our newly minted soldiers began their service by taking the oath.

Trump’s attendance marks the first time in 47 years that a sitting president has attended a regular season NFL game.

The last time a president attended a regular season game was on October 2, 1978, when President Jimmy Carter attended a Redskins-Cowboys game at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.

