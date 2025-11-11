Singer-songwriter Tish Hyman confronted far-left California State Senator Scott Wiener after a man who identifies as a woman harassed her in a Gold’s Gym locker room.

The Los Angeles-based Hyman, who is also a lesbian, was recently banned from her gym after she denounced a man entering the women’s locker room.

“Stay out of the women’s locker room. We don’t want it!” Hyman told the man in footage that went viral.

Hyman also shared a video of the incident on her Instagram, writing in the caption that she and other women have made several complaints to the gym staff about the man entering their locker room.

“Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room, harassing us, and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!” she wrote. “He has disrespected me multiple times, and I’ve only been ignored when I quietly reported it. But today I made noise!!”

Reports later surfaced that the man, Alexis Black, had been accused of brutally beating his ex-wife before taking on her name in transitioning.

Hyman confronted Scott Wiener, who is currently running for former Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) empty congressional seat, at a town hall-style meeting about the incident.

“As a lesbian woman who was attacked in the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym this week by a self-identifying trans woman with a documented history of domestic violence, I’m deeply concerned about women’s safety in female-only spaces,” Hyman told Wiener during the meeting.

“What would you say to women who are seeking assurance that their safety will be protected from men, who, by California law, can self-identify as women in women-only spaces. Sir, please tell me,” she added.

Wiener reverted to standard radical transgender ideology talking points.

“We want everyone to be safe. And we also know that we have trans people, both men and women — who are men and women,” he responded.

“So trans women are women,” he added.

Hyman refused to back down.

“I’m telling you now, millions of women across America are being harassed and sexually assaulted in locker rooms. I’m a lesbian black woman, I’m not transphobic, I’m not homophobic … but I do see a lot of these bills you’ve passed that are dangerous for women and young children,” she said.

While Wiener apologized for Hyman’s assault, he refused to accept that allowing men into women’s locker rooms is harmful to women.

“That’s obviously incredibly important, and I also know that trans women are also brutalized in this country, so we have to protect the safety of women,” he said.

Hyman headed for the exit.

“I’m not gonna take it … you guys are not protecting women,” she said.

