Former Green Bay Packers GOAT quarterback Brett Favre is ripping the NFL for choosing rabidly anti-Trump rapper Bad Bunny to headline the league’s Super Bowl halftime show next year.

Favre revealed his thoughts on the issue during the latest edition of his 4th & Favre podcast and had better ideas for who the NFL should have invited instead of the cross-dressing Puerto Rican rapper, according to the New York Post.

“I’d pick someone who — maybe Jason Aldean… someone who loves this country and that everyone could relate to,” Favre said of the invitation. “I think Jason Aldean right now is as big a patriot and has a great voice.”

“I like George Strait, that’s old school. There are a lot of choices out there,” Favre added.

“I remember when Whitney Houston sang the National Anthem, and I was blown away. If you didn’t have tears in your eyes watching and listening to that, something’s wrong with you,” he continued.

“I envision a national anthem and a halftime show, they’re two different things, that it really grabs you. Those are just two people off the top of my head,” he said.

Many football fans are shocked by the NFL’s decision to offer Bad Bunny the big gig. And since his announcement, the rapper has done nothing to endear himself to fans.

Right after he was announced as the NFL’s headliner, football fans began circulating photos of the rapper in women’s clothing.

Then, the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was criticized for refusing to stand for God Bless America during a Yankees game.

He also arrogantly warned America that they’d better learn to “speak Spanish” because he won’t be performing his halftime show in English.

Despite all the criticism, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the halftime show offer. Indeed, Goodell claims that the rapper’s hiring is a “united moment.”

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell said while defending the league’s decision. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching… We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

