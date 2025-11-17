Jack Brewer, former special teams captain for the Minnesota Vikings, called New York a “lawless city” after Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was wounded in a shooting on Sunday.

Boyd was shot in Midtown early Sunday morning and has been in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.

“The shooting took place on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., according to police, who did not identify Boyd as the victim,” reported the New York Post.

Sources confirmed Boyd, who has been on injured reserve during his first season with the Jets since August, as the victim.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” the Jets told Fox News.

Jack Brewer, who played in the NFL from 2002 to 2005, told the outlet that he was “praying” for Boyd’s recovery, adding New York is a “lawless city.”

“Today, New York City is even more lawless,” Brewer said. “With upcoming leaders who are openly anti-police and anti-law-and-order, the direction of that city is only going to get worse. In fact, if I were coaching there right now, I’d write it into every contract: you’re personally liable for anything that happens after midnight, and your deal is terminated if you break curfew.

“Teams invest millions into these athletes; they’ve got no business being around in the middle of the night in a lawless city,” he added.

Brewer, who also played with the New York Giants, said he knows how dangerous the city can be at night.

“I played for the New York Giants, and just like these Jets players, I was out in New York City late at night,” he said. “I’ve been in those clubs at 2 a.m. I know exactly what happens: fights, shootings, and chaos. You understand the environment before you even walk through the door.

“Now, looking back as a retired player, I can say with absolute confidence that none of us had any business being out around 2 a.m. Every college and pro coach drills the same message into their players’ heads, Nothing good happens after midnight,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.