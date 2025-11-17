Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, has floated Jerusalem as a possible venue for an NFL international game.

Tagovailoa issued his recommendation following his team’s victory over the Washington Commanders for the NFL’s first regular season game in Madrid, Spain.

“It would be pretty cool to go play in Jerusalem, I don’t know. That would be sick,” he said.

No regular season game has been floated on the Asian continent, but Roger Goodell said that a game in Australia is likely with an eye on Asia, per Fox News.

“I think our next step after Australia would be probably moving into Asia,” Goodell said in September. “That’s a continent we’d like to be playing in. We are serious about being a global sport. We would like to get to 16 games so everyone is playing one game a year internationally.”

