UAB Football Player in Custody After Allegedly Stabbing Teammates Before Game

A football player with the University of Alabama – Birmingham (UAB) is reportedly in custody after stabbing two of his teammates during an incident on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the university explained that the incident occurred at the “Football Operations Center,” WBRC News reported. The football player responsible for the stabbing was reported to be in custody, according to the spokesperson.

In a statement, the university confirmed that two individuals were injured in the incident.

“We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition,” the university said. “Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect — another player — remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place.”

The New York Times‘s Athletic reported that jail records for Jefferson County show that Daniel Mincey, who is a defensive lineman for the university’s football team, “was booked Saturday at 12:40 p.m.”

Mincey has reportedly been “charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder,” according to the outlet.

The university’s football team was reported to have chosen to move forward with playing its game against the University of South Florida (USF). USF won the game over UAB 48-18.