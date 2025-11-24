VIDEO: Shedeur Sanders Wins, Makes History in First NFL Start

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a major career breakthrough this Sunday when he went 1-0 in his NFL starting career after the Cleveland Browns proved victorious against the Las Vegas Raiders with a final score of 24-10.

Sanders went for 209 yards after completing 11-of-20 passes with a touchdown pass and one interception. According to Fox News, he also became “the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1995.”

Sanders first career touchdown pass was all thanks to the efforts of running back Dylan Sampson, who took a screen 66 yards to the house in the fourth quarter to blow the game wide open with a 24-3 lead. The Browns were also relying on fellow rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to set the tone on the ground, and he did just that in the first quarter. Judkins had two touchdowns in the quarter, with his second being set up by a 52-yard strike from Sanders to Isaiah Bond, which almost went as his first touchdown pass if it wasn’t for Darnay Holmes tripping him up just before the goal line.

Sanders’ performance was a sharp improvement over his debut last week after starter Dillon Gabriel went out with a concussion, going 4 for 16 for 47 yards and one interception.

As Breitbart News reported, Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, No. 144 overall, despite being a highly touted prospect after a successful season as quarterback for Colorado.

According to sports commentator Boomer Esiason, NFL owners “torpedoed” his draft chances due to his alleged arrogance and entitlement.

“When you listen to this kid talk, right prior or at the combine, about how if you want a new culture in your locker room, I’m the guy to do that, I can turn it around, he’s very high on himself, and I think he’s very off-putting to many, many coaches and general managers in the league,” Esiason said on his WFAN show.

“I’m telling you right now, and I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend, they didn’t even have him on their board. They took him off, and they took him off because the owner said, ‘Take him off, I don’t want that guy. I don’t want this … entitled person on our team,’ and I don’t blame them,” he added.

Since the NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders has received an outpouring of grassroots support with the top-selling rookie jersey.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.