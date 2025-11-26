NY State Police Officers Accused of Sneaking Family Members Into Ryder Cup

A pair of New York State Troopers have been accused of sneaking family members into the Ryder Cup golf tournament held earlier this year.

First Deputy Superintendent Christopher West and Col. Darren Pitkin are reportedly under investigation for allegedly using their positions as police officers to get family members into the tournament in violation of department rules, according to the New York Post.

If found guilty of the violations, the officers could lose their jobs. The pair could opt to retire to avoid the investigation.

State police Superintendent Steven James reportedly “ordered an immediate investigation” into the officers after the allegations came to light.

“The superintendent has asked for the resignation of two executive staff members involved, and both are expected to retire in the coming days. Integrity is the cornerstone of the state police, and all allegations of misconduct will be thoroughly investigated,” State police spokesman Beau Duffy told the Times Union.

Both officers had high-level access to the September 26-28 tournament as members of the security detail, and James even took a selfie with golfer Rory McIlroy.

Department rules prevented officers from giving passes to others or from accepting free meals at the event.

The office of Democratic New York Governor Hochul also released a statement regarding the investigation into the officers.

“Gov. Hochul has been briefed by Superintendent James on these troubling allegations and supports the superintendent’s decision to ask for the resignation of two executive staff members,” the statement read.

“Law enforcement is sworn to uphold the law and should be held to the highest standards,” it went on. “Our administration has zero tolerance for wrongdoing of any kind, and all allegations of misconduct will be fully investigated.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston