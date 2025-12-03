Ole Miss players have been dismissing claims they wanted Lane Kiffin as coach heading into the College Football Playoff season.

Lane Kiffin will be departing from Ole Miss for LSU in what has become a contentious split. On social media, Kiffin claimed that he requested to coach the team for the rest of season before Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter denied him, “despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them.”

Several players have disputed his claim.

“‘Despite the team asking me to keep coaching’. I think everyone that was in that room would disagree,” sophomore offensive lineman Brycen Sanders on X.

Likewise, offensive lineman Paris Wilkins shared Sanders’ post and said, “Fax this was not said from anyone!”

Offensive tackle Jayden Williams also said, “Let em’ know. Every single person!”

Junior linebacker Suntarine Perkins wrote on X, “That was not the message you said in the meeting room. Everybody that was in there can vouch on this.”

According to the New York Post, Kiffin “has spent the days since he announced his decision reminding everyone whenever he can that it was Ole Miss’ decision not to let him coach through the end of the season, but it’s beginning to seem like there’s more to the story, whether the players actually wanted that, as he claimed.”

