Disturbing Details Emerge on T.J. Watt’s Lung Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt had been taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for lung pain. Now, some shocking details about the possible source of that pain have come to light.

According to insider Adam Schefter, Watt’s lung injury occurred while receiving treatment at the team’s practice facilities.

“Sources: T.J. Watt’s lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility Wednesday,” he wrote. “Watt has been hospitalized since then.”

The Steelers play on Monday night, so Watt will have an extra day to recover. However, the Steelers have not upgraded Watt’s condition since saying his ability to play in the game was in question.

The situation sounds remarkably similar to that of NFL journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a punctured and collapsed lung while receiving treatment from a team doctor.

It’s unclear if Watt and Taylor’s situations are identical. However, if they are, a collapsed lung carries more serious consequences than a missed game. The condition is also potentially fatal. If Watt has a collapsed lung, it would seem highly unlikely that he would play Monday night.

In 13 games, Watt has 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

The Steelers will seek to remain atop the AFC North when they face the streaking 6-7 Dolphins on Monday Night Football.