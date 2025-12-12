Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Apologizes After Using Gay Slur During Interview

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has apologized for using a gay slur during a postgame interview Thursday.

Robinson was joking around during a segment on Amazon Prime’s NFL coverage after the Falcons squeaker 29-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and during the joshing he joked that one of the team’s plays was like playing backyard football. He added that it is like “Smear the queer. That’s what it is, smear the queer,” the New York Post reported.

Then, according to video, one of the Thursday Night Football broadcasters offered “Kill the Carrier” as another name for the backyard game. Robinson quickly jumped to his social media after the broadcast and profusely apologized for saying “queer” in such a fashion.

“Hey everyone I want to apologize for the insensitive comment I made in the broadcast,” he wrote on X. “It was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse. I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future. It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!”

Robinson, though, had much to celebrate before that verbal miscue. The Falcons number seven tallied 175 total yards and one touchdown, helping the Falcons make that one-point comeback in the game.

The win ended the Falcons’ two-game losing streak and also cost the Bucs, dropping them to second place in the NFC South.

