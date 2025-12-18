President Trump announced plans for a “Patriot Games” event next year that will ask for two top high school athletes from each state (one male, one female) to compete in various sporting events.

The president announced the Patriot Games events with the launch of Freedom 250, an organization that will plan and lead efforts to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“One of the events that will be featured as part of the festivities will be what Trump called the ‘first-ever Patriot Games, an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes — one young man and one young woman from each state and territory,'” noted The Hill.

The Patriot Games will reportedly take place in autumn 2026.

“Other events planned for 2026 include a ‘Great American State Fair’ that will feature exhibits from all 50 states on the National Mall from June 25-July 10; an Independence Day celebration that will include fireworks and a military flyover; and an Ultimate Fighting Championship event that will take place at the White House on June 14,” added The Hill.

Trump said in a video announcing the Patriot Games that people would have a “good time.”

“Already, we’ve had big celebrations to commemorate the 250th birthdays of the Army, the Navy and the United States Marines, but there is much, much more to come,” he said before adding that the games will be “an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes, one young man and one young woman from each state and territory.”

“But I promise there will be no men playing in women’s sports,” he added.

