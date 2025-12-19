Chicago Bears Eyeing Northwest Indiana for New Stadium

The Chicago Bears are increasingly frustrated with politicians in Chicago and Illinois and are now reportedly considering locations in Northwest Indiana for a new stadium.

The Bears have warned for several years that they might relocate the team from downtown Chicago and have been considering a move to a nearby Chicago suburb. But that deal has been slow-walked by state politicians who would have the power to OK the move and pass rules for zoning, infrastructure, and property tax levies.

Last year, Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said the team was working to relocate to suburban Arlington Heights, to a property where the Arlington Park horse racing track used to sit. But with the necessary government actions stalling at the state Capitol in Springfield, Warren is now saying the team could leave Illinois entirely, according to WGN-TV.

“In addition to Arlington Park, we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana,” Warren has said in an open letter to fans.

Warren added that Springfield has seemingly left the Bears organization in the lurch. “We listened to state leadership and relied on their direction and guidance, yet our efforts have been met with no legislative partnership,” he wrote.

“Stable timelines are critical, as are predictable processes and elected leaders, who share a sense of urgency and appreciation for public partnership that projects with this level of impact require,” Warren wrote. “We have not received that sense of urgency or appreciation to date.”

He added, “We have been told directly by State leadership that our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois.”

Warren insisted that the Bears are not seeking leverage to compel Springfield into action. But something needs to be done.

“Our goal is clear: build a world-class football team that has a world-class stadium worthy of our world-class fans — a stadium that reflects the future we are building together,” he said.

Indeed, the Bears have been trying to engage various politicians and governments in Illinois to take action since at least 2023, when they first began asking Chicago to help them find a downtown site for a new stadium and to partner on funding the project. City officials took no action on the matter, and neither of the last two mayors has done much to help keep the team in the Windy City.

Consequently, in 2024, the Bears signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Arlington Heights to transition the Bears from downtown Chicago to the former race track property. But along with that move, a local state Senator had promised to advance a “megaprojects” bill in the state legislature to fund infrastructure in the area, enabling a stadium to be built in the suburban metropolis. The city has also said that the megaprojects bill is a must before the Bears can begin the move.

Yet that bill has gone nowhere in Springfield, facing stiff opposition from Chicago Democrats who are working to block the Bears from leaving the city.

Meanwhile, the Indiana state legislature has passed House Bill 1292 to establish a “professional sports development commission” aimed at luring the Bears to cross the state line. The bill “authorizes the commission to study various plans and recommendations that are proposed with respect to attracting a professional sports franchise to northwest Indiana.”

Finally, several Northwestern Indiana towns have already entered the race in hopes of attracting the Bears to their jurisdictions.

