Former NBA star Dwight Howard openly called for President Donald Trump to make military service mandatory for citizens for at least one year.

The eight-time NBA All-Star revealed his thoughts on the social media platform, X, on Sunday.

“Random. I honestly feel like the president should make one year of service mandatory for everyone born in America. A lot of other countries do it. And I think it would help with discipline and structure. I’m curious what y’all think would this help America or nah,” he said.

While some agreed with Howard, a great deal of replies were in the “Nah” category.

“It always seems kind of gross, though, for people who aren’t serving to force other people to do so,” one user said.

“Discipline comes from within, not a government mandate. Free people don’t need to be conscripted to serve. Offer incentives for voluntary service (tax breaks, training) and watch people step up,” said another.

“Other countries do it for security reasons, or they need the manpower. Either they face constant threats of attack, or they’re small and can’t field a military with only volunteers. We have neither. No country on Earth forces military service to just ‘build discipline,'” said another.

Former ESPN commentator Sage Steele seemed to agree.

“I’ve always said a military type boot camp would be amazing for young men-who will quickly learn to become MEN. Structure. Accountability. Leadership. Priceless! And some sort of comm. service for women who don’t want to do boot camp. Double all of it for immigrants,” she said.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.