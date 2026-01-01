Troy Aikman to Help Dolphins in General Manager Search

Dallas Cowboys legend and current ESPN analyst Troy Aikman has been hired by the Miami Dolphins as a consultant to help find their next general manager.

Aikman has revealed some interest in becoming a general manager himself in the past. There is a possibility that he will recommend that the team hire him as their next GM. However, barring that, he will merely aid the franchise in its quest for a new personnel man.

The Dolphins fired longtime General Manager Chris Grier earlier this year after yet another disappointing campaign.

“Aikman is expected to sit in on interviews as part of his role,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported. “The philosophy is similar to how the Commanders utilized former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers in their coaching and GM searches two years ago.

“Unlike Myers, Aikman is not expected to stay with the organization beyond the search.”

Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross sought Aikman’s input due to his contacts in the league and his status as an outside observer, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Aikman’s new gig with the Dolphins is not expected to interfere with his main job, calling Monday Night Football games alongside his longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck.

Whomever Aikman and the Dolphins hire, they will have their hands full.

The team owes benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tens of millions of dollars; they must decide whether to bring back embattled and injured wide receiver Tyreek Hill; and they must decide whether to retain head coach Mike McDaniel.