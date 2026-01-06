The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with John Harbaugh, who served as the team’s head coach for 18 seasons, after Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

In a statement shared on the Ravens X account, Harbaugh expressed gratitude and appreciation “to the owner and organization.”

“Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today,” Harbaugh said. “It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION.”

“Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special Teams success,” Harbaugh continued. “A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity. I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing.”

Harbaugh’s statement continues in part:

Values built into an Organization, through a Team, that are Worthwhile, Good and Lasting and that are admired by fans and foes alike. Meaningful & Impactful Relationships with Players through the years that I will cherish always. Grateful for their Strength and Courage. Loyal partnerships in this wonderful building, that grew into strong friendships, through the toil and tempest of the job every day. Mostly to my treasured Family, my Ingrid and my Alison, who are beyond compare in every way and the Loves of my life, and my close-knit family and good friends who stick with you no matter what. Finally, to the author and finisher of our faith, Gratitude for a Journey beyond anything I could have dreamed of on my own – All is well with my soul because of the Good God who guides and sustains me.

In a statement on the Ravens website, owner Steve Bisciotti said it was “an incredibly difficult decision” given Harbaugh’s many years as head coach and the “profound respect” he has for him.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity,” Bisciotti said.

While Bisciotti continued to describe Harbaugh as having a “Hall of Fame coaching career” and as having “delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore,” he revealed that the team was starting “the challenging, but exciting, process of identifying the next leader of our football team.”

ESPN reported that Harbaugh “ranks 12th for most all-time wins by a head coach in NFL history with 193.” Under Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl in February 2013.

The parting of ways between the Ravens and Harbaugh comes after Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard kick, and a chance for the Ravens to go to the playoffs.