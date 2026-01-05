Ravens Kicker Tyler Loop and Fiancée Slammed with Hateful Messages After Season-Ending Miss

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop had a chance to put the Ravens in the playoffs Sunday night with a 44-yard kick, but he missed. That was bad. But that was only the beginning.

After Loop’s missed kick, fans jumped to Loop’s IG account and saturated it with hateful messages directed towards him and his fiancée, Julia Otto.

“Hope you get divorced,” one person wrote.

“Still have time to cancel the wedding,” wrote another.

One fan even wished death on Loop’s loved ones.

“I deadass hope everyone you love starts getting picked off 1 by 1,” the deranged person wrote.

The relentless ad vile backlash led to the couple limiting the comments to the post.

Loop was visibly emotional after the game and was consoled by his head coach John Harbaugh.

“For it to end like that sucks, and I want to do better,” Loop said. “Unfortunately, the nature of the job is you have makes, and those are awesome, and unfortunately, you have misses, and for that to happen tonight sucks.”

Loop went into detail on the missed kick, “The second it made contact with my foot, I felt it lower. We talk about hitting on the fourth lace of the shoe. I felt a little lower down the foot and hit it thin.”

The Ravens finish the season at 8-9 and will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021, after being the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl.