Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Channels Trump in Response to Question About DC Search

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered the strange statement that he would “running Venezuela” when asked what he intended to do about the search for the team’s next defensive play caller.

When asked if Jones intended to let head coach Brian Schottenheimer hire the next DC, Jones strangely replied, “Trump just said it. I’m running Venezuela.”

Of course, the reply was an allusion to Donald Trump’s weekend takedown of Venezuelan Marxist dictator Nicolas Maduro. After Maduro was brought to the United States to face justice, the president told the media that the United States would be running Venezuela for now.

Dallas fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as the new year began. Eberflus spent only a single season in the position.

Still, Jones praised Eberflus.

“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person,” Jones said. “After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process, and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”

