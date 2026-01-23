A scary scene unfolded on Friday after UFC bantamweight fighter Cameron Smotherman collapsed while walking off the stage following his weigh-in ahead of his UFC 324 clash against Rucky Turcios in Las Vegas.

The UFC has canceled the fight.

Smotherman made it only a few steps away before falling face-first on the ground. He weighed in at 135.5 pounds for the bout, which would have enabled him to continue and face Turcios. Smotherman was carried offstage by staff but had regained consciousness and was sitting upright while being tended to by physicians.

Sportsnet reporter Aaron Bronsteter offered an update on the fighter’s condition before he was taken offstage.

“He was drinking electrolytes and responsive beforehand,” Bronsteter wrote.

Smotherman, 28, holds a 12-6 record in his professional MMA career. The fight against Turcios was scheduled for the undercard of Saturday night’s UFC 324 event featuring Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

The fight was an important one for Smotherman, given that he suffered consecutive losses after winning his debut.