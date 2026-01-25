Ex-Vikings Player Jack Brewer Reveals the Real Reason Why Minnesota Leftists Oppose ICE

Former Minnesota Vikings captain Jack Brewer is speaking out against the hundreds of anti-ICE agitators in Minnesota and says he knows why Democrats are fighting so hard to stop President Trump’s immigration policies.

Brewer blasted the state’s Democrats for fomenting an insurrection and insisted that the reason they are mad is because ICE is “deporting their voters.”

“We’re deporting their voters. That’s part of what’s happening and it’s blowing up their whole plan,” the former NFL player told Fox News.

“You can’t allow people to come into your country who don’t carry the same morals and values that you do. That’s what’s happening. Minneapolis is protecting these thugs. It’s unbelievable. These people are demonic,” Brewer continued. “I’ve done work in third-world countries for 25 years. The values are not the same… You cannot let people come into the United States who come from cultures like that, because they bring their culture with them. That’s what’s happening.”

The former NFL safety also slammed the state’s Democrat voters.

“There is something wrong in Minneapolis. We need a city-wide behavioral health assessment. People have completely lost reality,” he said. “I hope President Trump sends in the National Guard. We need curfews. We need real consequences for attacking law enforcement. These men and women should be able to do their jobs and go home to their families safely.”

Brewer had particular criticism for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

“I wish I could lock the doors on that city and not let him back in if I had the power. What he has done is absolutely ridiculous,” Brewer exclaimed. “He tap-dances for Somalis. He does anything to go against the culture of America and Christianity for them.”

Leftists have been rising up in Minnesota — especially Minneapolis — for weeks, and have been increasingly violent in the face of law enforcement agents attempting to enforce bipartisan federal immigration laws.

