T’Wolves Fans Scream ‘F*ck ICE During Moment of Silence, Dunk Squad Dons ‘ICE OUT’ Shirts

Minnesota Timberwolves fans erupted in a chant of “F*ck ICE” during a moment of silence for domestic terror suspect Alex Pretti at Sunday’s game.

The chants could be heard as Pretti’s photo appeared on the scoreboard, according to reports.

The arena announcer also claimed Pretti’s death was a “tragic loss.”

“Target Center, we are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Alex Pretti that occurred yesterday in Minneapolis,” the public address announcer said. “We extend our love, support, and heartfelt sympathies to Alex’s family, friends, and our community during this difficult time.”

After a few seconds of silence, many in the crowd began screaming out attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (ICE).

The Timberwolves dunk squad also wore “ICE Out” T-shirts as they performed their acrobatic routine.

Federal officers shot Alex Pretti on Saturday after he engaged in a physical tussle with them, and as agents feared he was about to open fire on them with the 9 mm semi-automatic pistol he had brought to the protest. Riots and confrontations with federal agents exploded across Minneapolis in the hours after Pretti was shot.

