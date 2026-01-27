Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ‘Concerned’ for His Safety as Foreign-Born Player Amid ICE Crackdown: ‘I’m Horrified’

San Antonio Spurs star and native Frenchman Victor Wembanyama says he fears for his safety as a foreign player in the United States, amid a series of violent incidents between leftist agitators and federal agents.

Wembanyama, 22, was asked by reporters on Tuesday about his thoughts on the recent shooting of anti-ICE activist Alex Pretti by federal officers over the weekend, before San Antonio’s game against the Houston Rockets. The 7-4 center began by saying the Spurs PR team had tried to convince him to stay mum on the subject, but that he would not give a “politically correct” answer.

“PR has tried, but I’m not gonna sit here and give some politically correct [answer]. Every day, I wake up and see th,e news and I’m horrified. I think that it’s crazy that some people might make it seem like, or make it sound like it’s acceptable, the murder of civilians is acceptable. Every day, I read the news and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life. But, you know, I’m conscious also that saying everything that’s on my mind would have a cost that’s too great for me right now. So it’s– I’d rather not get into too many details.”

In response to a follow-up question, Wembanyama revealed that he is “concerned” about living in the United States.

“I know I’m a foreigner,” he added. “I live in this country. I’m concerned, for sure.”