Vikings Legend John Randle: ‘I am NOT Okay with Reckless Violence Condoned by Trump Administration’

Minnesota Vikings legend John Randle has joined a growing number of current and former athletes speaking out against ICE agents who are enforcing federal law by arresting serious criminals in Minneapolis.

Randle took to social media on Monday, days after the officer-involved shooting of 37-year-old anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti. In a post which contained a few pics and captions, Randle accused the Trump Administration of “condoning violence” and denying illegal immigrants “due process.”

“I haven’t liked to talk about politics on this account,” Randle began. “I wanted to have a fun spot for Vikings, like me. “Many have been scared of backlash, losing friends or followers… but I am saying clearly: I am NOT okay with reckless violence condoned by the Trump administration. I am NOT okay with people murdered in our own communities. I am NOT okay with people being taken from their homes and families ripped apart. I am NOT okay with people being denied due process.”

Randle later posted, “I love Minnesota and stand with my entire community,” before including the hashtag “#iceout.”

Randle did not cite specific examples of ICE arrests in which people were denied due process.

The conflict between ICE and Border Patrol agents and local agitators is the result of local Minneapolis authorities refusing to cooperate with federal authorities. In recent weeks, federal agents have come into frequent and increasingly violent confrontations with leftist demonstrators.

Before last weekend’s shooting incident involving Pretti, federal agents also shot anti-ICE demonstrator Renee Good after she refused to comply with an agent’s orders and struck him with her car while driving away. In another incident, Venezuelan man Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was also shot the following week, though he survived.

“This level of engineered chaos is unique to Minneapolis,” Vice President JD Vance said. “It is the direct consequence of far-left agitators working with local authorities.”