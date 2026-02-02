Cowboys Super Bowl Champ Scott Laidlaw, dead at 72

Scott Laidlaw, a member of one of the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl champion teams in the 70s, passed away last week, according to his family.

He was 72 years old.

Laidlaw, a running back on Dallas’ 1978 champion squad, entered the league in 1975 and spent four years with the Cowboys. In his rookie year, Laidlaw was a member of the infamous “Dirty Dozen,” a group of 12 players who made the squad in 1975.

Those 12 players formed the nucleus of the squad that would make three Super Bowl appearances in the late 70s. Among the more notable members of that group were Hall of Famer Randy White, Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson, Bob Breunig, Pat Donovan, and Herbert Scott.

Laidlaw was drafted in the 14th round of the 1974 NFL draft.

A series of injuries later in his career compromised Laidlaw’s productivity. He signed with the Giants in 1980 after being released by the Cowboys.

Before the injuries, however, Laidlaw had a great and productive run as a running back and fullback. In 74 NFL games, the former Stanford Cardinal ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. Laidlaw made his mark as a receiver as well, catching 74 passes for 668 yards and three touchdowns.