NFL Celebrates Super Bowl Halftime Show Star Bad Bunny After Grammy Win, Anti-ICE Speech

The NFL congratulated woke rapper Bad Bunny after his Grammy win and after he delivered an anti-ICE acceptance speech on stage on Sunday.

The National Football League seems to be insisting on going down with the Bad Bunny ship by constantly coming to the support of the Anti-American, anti-ICE Puerto Rican rapper, and Sunday was no exception as the league sent out its congratulations to the rapper for winning “Best Música Urbana Album” of the year at the Grammys.

The NFL’s praise comes even after the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, mounted the stage to deliver an anti-ICE rant during his acceptance speech.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” the anti-American rapper exclaimed as the let-wing crowd rose to its feet.

“We’re not savage,” he added. “We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans. Also, I want to say to the people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days.”

“And I was thinking sometimes we get contaminados [contaminated]. I don’t know how to say that in English. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he continued.

Bunny concluded, saying, “So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people, we love our family. And that’s the way to do it, with love. Don’t forget that, please.”

The NFL has been working hard to defend its decision to book Bad Bunny as the headliner of its 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Despite Bunny’s constant attacks on America, his insistence that he will never sing in English, and his decision not to tour in the U.S.A. because he hates Donald Trump, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell insisted that hiring the rapper is “going to be a united moment” for America and for football fans. And the league has rejected calls to fire the rapper.

Since the offer to Bad Bunny, though, many fans have expressed their distaste over the idea of having the dress-wearing, gender-bending rapper as the Halftime Show headliner.

In response to the Bad Bunny show, the youth organization Turning Point USA has planned an alternate halftime show. It is an idea that Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, says she supports.

