Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Supports Alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show Over Bad Bunny

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is not very supportive of the NFL’s decision to hire anti-Trump rapper Bad Bunny for next year’s big Super Bowl halftime show.

Hunt appeared on Fox News’ The Will Cain Show this week and admitted that she is “most definitely” looking forward to watching the Turning Point USA alternate halftime show next year, the New York Post reports.

“I really respect Erika for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America. You know, children are young, they’re impressionable. Young women, young men, and everyone, they just need someone to look up to,” the 26-year-old said.

“As someone who doesn’t yet have young children of my own, I can’t imagine how difficult that is to navigate. But I think she’s done an incredible job leading Turning Point, leading young women, and really leading an alternative for young Americans. Football’s becoming the world sport, but, at its heart, it’s America’s sport built around family,” Hunt added.

“When my grandfather named the Super Bowl, he intended it to be something children and families of all ages could come together and watch and really believed that the game should come first, that football is the attraction and that it didn’t need to compromise its character or rely on cheap appeal to draw an audience, especially when that approach can alienate so much of the fan base,” she said.

Hunt went on to hint that she does not think Bad Bunny is up to the standards of a Super Bowl halftime show.

“The NFL honors women, the military, this country, celebrates communities. So, I think that whoever they select going forward for the halftime show needs to reflect those values more closely. So, I respect Erika,” she said.

The NFL’s selection of the cross-dressing, left-wing, anti-Trumper for its big show has sparked an enormous backlash.

Despite the criticism, though. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he thinks the choice of the rapper is somehow a “uniting” moment for America. And he and the league are refusing calls by fans to rescind the offer and pick another artist for the halftime show.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston