NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: ‘I’m Amazed at How Good Our Officials Are’

“I’m amazed at how good our officials are,” he said, adding that artificial intelligence could be a tool. However, he admitted that certain protections would be needed to prevent “the obvious error” of the technology.

According to Bleacher Report, the NFL has been using artificial intelligence to aid officials, announcing last spring that it will begin “using a camera-based measurement system to measure first downs, using Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology ‘as the primary method for measuring the line to gain’ during the 2025 NFL campaign.”

The tech uses six 8K cameras to track the ball and determine whether a player reached the line to gain. The NFL started using the new system in August.

The league is also using AI in other ways, including technology that looks to prevent injuries and keep players healthy. The NFL introduced Digital Athlete last offseason, “an injury prediction tool that leverages data and artificial intelligence to help clubs keep players healthy and performing at their best on the field.”

The NFL also said in a statement that AI technology will be used to evaluate game tapes, providing data on training while running “millions of simulations” to determine plays and possible injury risk.