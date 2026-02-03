NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell floated the idea of artificial intelligence as a potential tool to help referees on the field.
Goodell revealed his thoughts in a statement to NFL Network’s Ian Rapport on Monday.
“I’m amazed at how good our officials are,” he said, adding that artificial intelligence could be a tool. However, he admitted that certain protections would be needed to prevent “the obvious error” of the technology.
According to Bleacher Report, the NFL has been using artificial intelligence to aid officials, announcing last spring that it will begin “using a camera-based measurement system to measure first downs, using Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology ‘as the primary method for measuring the line to gain’ during the 2025 NFL campaign.”
The tech uses six 8K cameras to track the ball and determine whether a player reached the line to gain. The NFL started using the new system in August.
The league is also using AI in other ways, including technology that looks to prevent injuries and keep players healthy. The NFL introduced Digital Athlete last offseason, “an injury prediction tool that leverages data and artificial intelligence to help clubs keep players healthy and performing at their best on the field.”
The NFL also said in a statement that AI technology will be used to evaluate game tapes, providing data on training while running “millions of simulations” to determine plays and possible injury risk.
“All 32 clubs have access to the Digital Athlete team portal, which includes daily training volume and injury risk information for their team, as well as league-wide trends and benchmarks,” the NFL wrote. “Coaches and training staff use the information to develop individualized injury prevention, training, and recovery regimens for players.”
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.