WATCH: Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes Suspended After Shoving Wizards Mascot, Causing Collision with Cheerleader

Lakers star Jaxson Hayes will not be available for his team’s next contest after the NBA suspended him one game for shoving the Washington Wizards’ costumed mascot G-Wiz.

The unsuspecting mascot, who became the target of Hayes’ wrath during player introductions, then slammed into a performer on the floor.

The incident occurred on January 30. The Wizards lost the game 142-111.

G-Wiz walked away from the incident uninjured. It’s unknown whether the other performer was injured. Hayes, on the other hand, will take his one-game hit on Thursday when the Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hayes, a seven-year veteran, is averaging 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in his NBA career. The one-time projected starter is serving more as a rotational player as of late.

With LeBron James’ rumored departure from the team at the end of the year, changes could come for the Lakers next year, and those changes could either include moving Hayes or getting him increased playing time.

The Lakers currently sit at a disappointing 5th place in the Western Conference standings, nine games out of first place.