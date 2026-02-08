‘One of the Worst EVER’!: Trump Blasts Bad Bunny’s ‘Absolutely Terrible’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

President Donald Trump criticized the NFL’s Super Bowl LX halftime show with rapper Bad Bunny, labeling it as “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the halftime show as a “slap in the face” to the United States. Trump also took a shot at Bad Bunny performing in Spanish, stating that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!” Trump continued. “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show, and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule.”

Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s Super Bowl LX halftime show comes as others took to social media

In a post on X, Megyn Kelly responded to someone’s post, stating that people “missed out” and that “Bad Bunny was awesome.”

“Nah, I like my half time shows in English from ppl who love America,” Kelly wrote.

“The NFL having a Super Bowl Halftime Show where their performer sings ENTIRELY in Spanish & waves other nation’s flags, is [100%] a political statement,” Jon Root wrote in a post on X. “Bad Bunny will go down as the worst halftime show in the history of the league. America deserved better for its 250th birthday.”

While the NFL’s Super Bowl LX halftime show was criticized, others took to social media to praise Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” with Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and Brantley Gilbert.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet noted that the All-American Halftime Show “got up to 6.1 million” on TPUSA’s YouTube channel.

“Another nearly 1 million on CK’s YouTube,” Kolvet added. “Plus all Rumble channels and other platform partners who are already reporting monster numbers.”