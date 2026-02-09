The “Drake curse” continued Sunday as the rapper lost a mountain of money when the Super Bowl came to a close.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots and that win caused the rapper named Drake to walk away with nothing, Fox News reported.

The day before the Super Bowl, Drake challenged people, “Bet against me if you dare.” The post revealed he was betting $1 million on the Patriots winning the game, an outcome that would have handed him over $2 million.

However, “The Seahawks defense dominated the Patriots to secure a 29-13 victory, giving Seattle its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.”

Many people think Drake jinxes athletes and teams on whom he places bets, USA Today reported.

“It’s something that isn’t limited to a particular sport and has been evident from UFC to hockey, football and everything in between. People believe that large wagers negatively affect athletes or teams, seemingly tilting the contest in favor of the opposition,” the article reads.

In May, Drake said he found the “curse” narrative to be quite humorous, according to People:

“The Drake Curse is funny to me, honestly. First of all, the Raptors won a championship, so nobody could ever talk to me about the Drake Curse,” he continued, mentioning the Canadian basketball team’s 2019 victory. “The Toronto Raptors are NBA Champions. If there was a Drake Curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though.”

Sunday was not the first time there has been drama surrounding Drake and the Super Bowl.

“The battle between rap megastars Kendrick Lamar and Drake reached the Super Bowl stage on Sunday,” Breitbart News reported in February 2025, “when the Compton, California, crooner performed his smash hit diss track ‘Not Like Us,’ which calls Drake a ‘certified pedophile,’ during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.”