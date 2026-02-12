A first-degree felony rape charge has been filed against Brigham Young University (BYU) standout wide receiver Parker Kingston. The Washington County (Utah) Attorney’s Office announced the move Wednesday.

AP reports Kingston, 21, is being held in St. George, a city near Arizona. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Friday.

The outlet made clear the circumstances behind the legal action:

A woman who was 20 years old at the time told officers at a St. George hospital that Kingston assaulted her on Feb. 23, 2025, prosecutors said. Police gathered digital and forensic evidence and interviewed the parties involved and other witnesses, prosecutors said. It was not clear if Kingston had an attorney.

Kingston was added to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office inmate roster on Feb. 11. and is being held without bail.

BYU said in a statement it takes any allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement.

It said it would not comment further due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students.

Kingston, a redshirt junior last season, had a team-leading 67 receptions and 928 yards with five TD catches, the AP report notes.

He also rushed for 199 yards on 25 carries with a score, and returned 17 punts for 230 yards and a TD.

Kingston was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.