NBC Deletes Video After Misgendering Swedish Trans Athlete on Winter Olympics News Feed

NBC has apologized for and deleted a portion of its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, in which a transgender Swedish skier is “misgendered.”

Swedish skier Elis Lundholm, who was born a woman but now claims to be a man, yet who is still competing in the women’s categories, was called a female during NBC’s coverage of the freestyle division of women’s moguls, according to the New York Post.

“NBC Sports takes this matter seriously,” the network said in a statement. “Today, we streamed an international feed with non-NBCUniversal commentators who misgendered Olympian Elis Lundholm. We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed.”

Lundholm, 23, is the only openly transgender athlete at the 2026 games and has been allowed to compete per the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules.

The skier finished in 25th place and was 29th with a score of 12.05 after her first run on Tuesday. But NBC continued referring to Lundholm as a “her” and a “she” during its coverage, thereby “misgendering” the athlete, who identifies as male.

Lundholm has explained why she competes in the female categories despite identifying as male.

“I came out and identified as a man. But I compete against women because they have the same qualifications as me. And that’s okay with everyone,” the Swede explained.

