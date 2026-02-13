WATCH: Patriots Star Stefon Diggs Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Assault Charges

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs has pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted his chef during his court proceedings on Friday nearly a week after playing in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots wideout briefly appeared before a judge in the Dedham District Court to enter his plea after being accused of assaulting his chef in December of 2025, TMZ reports.

Mitchell Schuster, an attorney for Diggs, told the media that Diggss will be exonerated.

“We’re confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated,” Schuster exclaimed.

Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in December.

At the time, the Patriots released a statements acknowledging the charges.

“Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

Diggs had 970 yards receiving during the regular season, and was 30 yards away from becoming New England’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. He made six catches and 101 yards during the Patriots’ 42-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. His 82 receptions for 970 yards are currently team highs.

During Super Bowl LX, Diggs recorded three receptions for 37 yards.

