Ex-ESPN Analyst Sarah Spain Says She Felt ‘Ill’ Seeing ‘Demon’ JD Vance at Winter Olympics

Sports journalist Sarah Spain claimed that she felt “ill” when she saw Vice President JD Vance and his “eyeliner” at the Winter Olympics, calling him a “demon.”

During an episode of the Good Game with Sarah Spain, Spain spoke about how she had gone on a “tour of the athlete village,” adding that one of the “highlights included seeing the torch relay.” Spain also spoke about covering the U.S. Women’s Hockey team match between the United States and Czechia, and how Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had come into the game “twelve minutes into the first period.”

“Here’s what wasn’t so great,” Spain explained. “We had barely sat down, we were just a few minutes into the first period of the game, when all of a sudden there’s tons of commotion a few rows below us.”

Spain explained that there were “a couple rows of long tables for media,” adding that those people have “computers, and monitors that have replays, and things like that.” Spain added that there were also “a couple rows, mostly vertically, with a couple seats apiece that the rest of the media are sitting in.”

“Twelve minutes into the first period, that area suddenly is awash with large men in suits, with earpieces, and here comes JD Vance carrying a child,” Spain continued. “And a bunch of the security, and eventually Marco Rubio, and I presume his wife.”

Spain went on to state, “When I see JD Vance’s eyeliner face, I literally feel ill.”

Spain added that she felt like she “just looked at a demon.”

“My body felt like when you have been spooked, and you have a little tingle that feels like, ‘Ooh, something’s not right,'” Spain explained. “Or like when you get in a situation, and you feel like…oh, the energy’s bad, something could go wrong here, or maybe I should get out of here, or something dangerous, or this doesn’t feel right — that’s what my body felt like.”

After Spain’s comments, she posted a video on the leftist social media platform, Bluesky, telling people that if they saw “some weird comments” on her Instagram that she hadn’t been able to delete, it was because she was “called out for criticizing a pedophile-protecting, American-who-was-executed-by-ICE-slandering person,” according to Outkick.