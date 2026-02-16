A transgender-identifying wrestler who has been accused of assaulting a female wrestler in December allegedly dropped out of a state tournament, according to a report.

“BREAKING: The biological boy accused of assaulting wrestler Kallie Keeler has just been REMOVED from the bracket for the state tournament,” Brandi Kruse wrote in a post on X. “Unclear who made the call. He was replaced by the 8th-place finisher from the qualifying tournament, an actual girl. HUGE VICTORY!”

“UPDATE: The WIAA tells us the male withdrew from the state tournament,” Kruse added in another post. “His place will now go to the alternate, a biological girl. HUGE WIN!”

Breitbart News reported on Friday that the Department of Education started an investigation after 16-year-old Kallie Keeler, who attends Rogers High School, located in Puyallup, Washington, claimed a biological boy allegedly “tried to push his fingers into her vagina” during a match:

Kallie Keeler, 16, a sophomore wrestler at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, claims that she was assaulted during a December 6 girls wrestling match against Emerald Ridge High School when her opponent — a teen boy who identifies as a girl — tried to push his fingers into her vagina during competition. “I was just kind of like, what? What the heck?” a shocked Keeler exclaimed. “I didn’t really know what to do or how to handle that situation. I just wanted the match to be over.”

In a statement, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey stated that the “allegations in this case are sickening.”

“While the District may prioritize ideological agendas over the safety and dignity of its students, the Trump Administration will not tolerate such conduct,” Richey said.

Breitbart News’s Amy Furr reported that video footage appears to show that Keeler’s opponent “put his hand between her legs,” leaving Keeler visibly distressed: