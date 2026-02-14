The teenage female wrestler who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a transgender opponent is taking a stand for other young women in sports.

Sixteen-year-old Kallie Keeler of Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, claimed she was assaulted in December during a girls wrestling match against Emerald Ridge High School, Breitbart News reported Friday.

Her opponent was a teenage boy who identifies as a female, and Keeler accused him of trying to shove his fingers into her vagina while they were competing on the mat.

Keeler said she was unaware her opponent was a biological male during the match, the Center Square reported.

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has launched in investigation into the allegations.

In her statement, Keeler said, “I want to express my relief that the U.S. Department of Education and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are investigating my complaint after two months of inaction from my local school district,” per independent journalist Brandi Kruse.

“Revisiting that moment in such a public way is really hard. This is a situation no teenage girl should have to navigate, but I am hopeful rules will change so no young woman ever has to go through what I went through on December 6. I want to thank everyone who has given me words of encouragement and the strength to share my story,” Keeler continued:

Indeed, the ED announced the investigation on Friday and alleged the school district “failed to respond to her reports.”

“The Trump Administration will not tolerate this conduct,” the ED’s post read:

Video footage of the alleged assault shows Keeler and the boy on the mat. At one point, it appears her opponent puts his hand between her legs and Keeler’s face becomes distressed:

There have reportedly been over a dozen complaints about the transgender wrestler inappropriately touching female wrestlers during events.

ED Secretary Linda McMahon on Friday said her agency is investigating the alleged sexual assault.

“Too many women have been injured, harassed, & deprived of opportunities they work hard for. Title IX is the law — follow it or face consequences,” she added:

In February 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in an effort to protect women’s sports from leftist transgenderism, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet noted, “The order contains several measures, the first of which is to re-write federal Title IX education rules to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.”

In January, the ED announced it was opening 18 investigations into K-12 school districts, postsecondary education institutions, and state departments of education regarding alleged transgender policies, per Breitbart News.