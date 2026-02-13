REPORT: Dept. Of Ed. Opens Investigation into Alleged Sexual Assault by Trans Wrestler During Match

The Department of Education has launched an investigation after a high school wrestler from Washington State accused a transgender opponent of sexually assaulting her during a school wrestling match.

Kallie Keeler, 16, a sophomore wrestler at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, claims that she was assaulted during a December 6 girls wrestling match against Emerald Ridge High School when her opponent — a teen boy who identifies as a girl — tried to push his fingers into her vagina during competition.

“I was just kind of like, what? What the heck?” a shocked Keeler exclaimed. “I didn’t really know what to do or how to handle that situation. I just wanted the match to be over.”

It has since been revealed that there have been more than a dozen complaints that this transgender wrestler is inappropriately touching female wrestlers during wrestling events, according to OutKick.

Now, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has announced that it has opened an investigation into these incidents for violations of Title IX rules.

“The allegations in this case are sickening,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “While the District may prioritize ideological agendas over the safety and dignity of its students, the Trump Administration will not tolerate such conduct.”

Richey added that the OCT intends to “ensure that women and girls have safe, equal access to educational programs and opportunities, and that allegations of sexual assault are addressed promptly and fully.”

