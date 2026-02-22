Team USA’s Jack Hughes ‘Proud to be an American’ After Scoring OT Goal to beat Canada, Win Gold

Connor Hellebuyck will be credited with doing more to win Olympic gold for the US than any other single player, as he stopped all but one shot during a ferocious Canadian offensive onslaught that lasted, essentially, the final two periods of the game.

But Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and he thrilled US fans again in his post-game interview.

Hughes scored with 1:41 gone in the overtime period. He took the pass from Zach Werenski and beat Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington through the pads to clinch the game.

Speaking to NBC’s Kathryn Tappen at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy, an emotional Hughes let the world know how he felt about the win and winning for his home country.

“This is all about our country right now,” Hughes said. “I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable, the USA hockey brotherhood is so strong. We had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today.”

“Unbelievable game by (Connor) Hellebuyck,” Hughes added. “He was our best player tonight by a mile. Unreal game by our team. Just a ballsy, gutsy win. That’s American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team, but we’re USA, we’re so proud to be Americans. Tonight was all for the country.”

The victory gives the USA its first gold medal since 1980 at Lake Placid and its third in Olympic history. For Canada, it’s their first silver medal since 1994 at Lillehammer.