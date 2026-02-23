Eileen Gu, the California-born Olympian who shuns the land of her birth to compete for Communist China, claimed the gold medal that had eluded her at the Winter Olympics on Sunday with a win in the halfpipe event.

Immediately after the Stanford University student took part in the medal presentation ceremony and proudly sang the Chinese national anthem “March of the Volunteers” that salutes the repressive totalitarian regime – and its people – while exhorting all to “refuse to be slaves.”

An irony for a nation known for its oppressive treatment of thousands of Muslim-majority Uyghurs now experiencing genocide in the country.

The evidence of Uyghur torture and murder at the hands of China’s Communist dictatorship in designated concentration camps is not hard to find, as Breitbart News has shown in the past.

As recently as last month representatives of the Turkic communities of East Turkistan, a nation colonized by the Chinese Communist Party, gathered before the White House to mark five years since Washington recognized the ongoing genocide of Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples in the region, Breitbart News noted.

Six months ago, Breitbart News also detailed the U.S. State Department published its annual global human rights reports, featuring a profile on the Chinese Communist Party that accused that government of a host of atrocities including genocide, slavery, worker abuse, forced abortions, and various forms of torture against dissidents.

The profile on China focused significantly on updates regarding the ongoing mass murder of Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other non-Han ethnic groups in occupied East Turkistan.

The 22-year-old has never had anything to say when confronted with questions about Uyghur slavery in China.

As Breitbart News has reported, she says it is “not her business” to address the fate of thousands of Muslim-majority Uyghurs experiencing genocide in the country she competes for.