USA Men’s Hockey Captain Auston Matthews Faces Backlash in Toronto Over White House Visit

The USA men’s hockey team was overjoyed at the prospect of visiting the White House and attending the State of the Union (SOTU). Some of the fans of the home clubs they play for? Not so much.

While Team USA and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews was welcomed home with open arms here in the States, after the Americans’ thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over the Canadians for Olympic gold, his reception north of the border could be decidedly less warm when he rejoins his teammates.

According to Toronto Life, Leafs fans have been voicing their displeasure with their captain online.

“If Matthews goes to the White House, I’ll lose permanent respect for him,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“you will earn my respect if you boo Auston Matthews at home,” another wrote.

“Never want to see him wear the blue and white again,” another fan opined.

“@LeafsPR hey can we get a statement about this,” one fan demanded.

“if everything else isn’t enough for him… like dude your mom is mexican, YOURE MEXICAN,” a Leafs fan wrote.