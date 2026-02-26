Caitlin Clark Seen Partying with Eileen Gu During Milan Fashion Week

WNBA star Caitlin Clark was seen partying with Olympian Eileen Gu, an American who competed for China in both past winter Olympics, during Milan Fashion Week.

Both Clark and Gu posted photos of themselves enjoying the Prada show on their Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Despite being raised in the United States, Gu, a 22-year-old skier, competed for China at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games, winning gold in the halfpipe and earning silver in big air and slopestyle. After earning close to $23 million in endorsements, Gu said she wants to focus on fashion, per the New York Post.

“I have the other job, the other fashion thing,” Gu said. “I’m really excited to just explore some other avenues, be creative, and explore my femininity through fashion, which is something I’ve always loved, and to kind of put that in juxtaposition with skiing and with sports.”

In response to the controversy about her competing for China, Gu said her critics “just hate China,” refusing to acknowledge the CCP’s human rights abuses.

“So many athletes compete for a different country. People only have a problem with me doing it because they kind of lump China into this monolithic entity, and they just hate China. So it’s not really about what they think it’s about,” she said.