Former ESPN sports talker Keith Olbermann viciously ripped his former network colleague Linda Cohn for her support of Team USA hockey Olympian Auston Matthews.

Cohn took to her X account on Thursday to blast Canada’s Toronto Star newspaper for attacking Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews — who was born in California — for daring to go to Washington D.C. to appear at Trump’s State of the Union Address and to visit the White House to celebrate Team USA’s gold medal win. The paper outrageously claimed that Matthews somehow put Donald Trump “ahead of the Leafs.”

The Star was not the only Canadian newspaper with such an absurd attack on Team USA for visiting the White House. The Globe and Mail newspaper also accused Team USA hockey players of acting like “monkeys” for politicians at Trump’s State of the Union Address, especially the two American players who play for Canadian NHL teams, Connor Hellebuyck and Auston Matthews.

The SportsCenter host ripped the Star for its ignorant take on Team USA, especially its attack on player Auston Matthews, the New York Post reported.

“Are you kidding me? If this is how Leafs fans feel, if I’m Auston Matthews, I’d take control of my life and go where I’m wanted,” Cohn wrote of the Star’s outrageous opinion piece.

“Be better. I hope you don’t speak for Leafs fans,” she added in a separate post.

But this patriotism and common sense were all too much for the foaming-at-the-mouth Keith Olbermann — as it always is.

The many-times-fired Olbermann took a torch to his former SportsCenter colleague for daring to come to the support of an American Olympian.

“Hate to finally break it to you [Linda Cohn]. I’d say ‘be better to you,’ but it’s an impossibility,” Olbermann spewed in an X reply to Cohn.

He continued his personal attack, writing, “You’re a self-obsessed, politically motivated clown who thinks HER leanings are sacrosanct and everyone else’s must be suppressed.”

He closed his spleen purge, saying, “We’ve indulged you all these years. That now ends.”

For her part, Cohn is still a vital ESPN personality and commentator. Keith Olbermann, on the other hand, was fired multiple times from nearly every outfit he’s ever worked for. And now he spends his days spewing extremist, hate-filled, left-wing rants on X all day. Then there is Auston Matthews, who has something Keith Olbermann can never have: an Olympic gold medal. Readers can judge for themselves which of the three is more relevant.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston