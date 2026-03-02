Fans Rave About NFL Draft Prospect Gennings Dunker and His Flowing Red Mullet

The NFL world is going gaga for NFL draft prospect Gennings Dunker, not just because he is a 6-foot-5, 319-pound powerhouse, but also because of his shoulder-length, flaming red mullet.

Dunker, 22, participated in the 2026 NFL Combine held in Indianapolis on Sunday, and no one could stop talking about him all day.

The Iowa Hawkeyes player is expected to be a second-round draft pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The pro hopeful ran a 5.18-second 40-yard dash, but more people were interested in his mane of red hair than in anything else.

NFL Network commentator Rich Eisen, for instance, declared that Dunker had “the greatest mullet in the history of the combine.”

“I mean, honestly, this is what it’s built for,” Eisen added of Dunker’s hirsute display at Lucas Oil Stadium. “No matter what happens [in Indianapolis] in April, please know the most glorious dunker in this building, this year, is the guy on the screen.”

Many others chimed in, too, awe-struck over that mullet.

Dunker was a critical part of Iowa’s defensive line last season and won the Joe Moore Award in 2025. He started as right tackle in all 13 games, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year. He also won two state titles in high school in Illinois.

