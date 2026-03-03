Hawks Plan Promotional Night Dedicated to Famed Atlanta Strip Club

The Atlanta Hawks are planning a tribute night to an “iconic cultural institution” in two weeks. The institution? A famed local Atlanta strip club.

The organization’s plan to honor “Magic City,” the iconic institution in question, will take place on March 16, when the Hawks play… wait for it… the Orlando Magic.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ‘Magic City: An American Fantasy,'” Hawks principal owner, filmmaker, and actor Jami Gertz said. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

As the Associated Press reports, “Gertz was one of the producers of a five-part STARZ docuseries, ‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ that explored the club’s history and its place in both hip-hop and Black culture. The Hawks are also bringing in Atlanta native T.I. to perform at halftime, and there will be a special live pregame recording of a podcast about the club and the impact it has on music, culture, and sports.”

On the menu for the Magic City tribute night are two different forms of lemon pepper wings.

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet has called on the NBA to put a stop to the promotion out of respect for women.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world,” Kornet wrote on Medium. “We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.

“Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society. Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected.”