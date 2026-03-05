WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Appears to Take a Shot at Kash Patel Over Olympic Locker-Room Celebration

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t yet know whether he will play next year or retire. But he knows this: He’s no fan of Kash Patel’s locker-room demeanor.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers fielded a variety of questions about the recent Winter Olympics and, for the most part, his takes were relatively benign.

That is, until the subject turned to the US men’s hockey team’s gold medal win against Canada.

Rodgers took exception to FBI Director Kash Patel’s viral locker-room celebration with the team after the game. In the video, Patel could be seen drinking beer and carousing with the players.

The future Hall of Famer made it clear that he didn’t feel Patel belonged there.

“Can we get that one guy out of the locker room, though, and get him working on something else? That’s a bad look. Come on, have some awareness,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers backpedaled on the criticism a bit, noting that he was a beer league hockey player and a passionate ice hockey fan.