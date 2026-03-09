VIDEO: Massive Brawl at Brazilian Cup Soccer Final Leads to 23 Red Cards, Police Intervene

Twenty-three Brazilian soccer players have found themselves in hot water with their league and, potentially, with law enforcement, after a wild melee during a soccer final game led to nearly two dozen red cards.

The match between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro featured notable names, including former national team player Hulk.

“We need to acknowledge our mistakes and learn from them,” Hulk wrote on Instagram Monday. “What happened yesterday does not represent the values that soccer should embody. Rivalry is part of the sport, but respect must always prevail over any emotion.”

The fisticuffs and kickicuffs began after Cruzeiro midfielder Christian collided with Atletico goalkeeper Everson. Christian got up after the encounter and began to run away, but Everson tackled him and dropped his knees on the player’s head.

That encounter sparked a bench-clearing brawl as Cruzeiro players rushed to avenge their comrade, and Atletico players rushed to defend their goalkeeper.

“I apologize to everyone who was in the stadium, to those who watched it on television, and especially to the children who look up to football. What we saw on the pitch is not the example we want to set,” Hulk added.

In the final tally, Cruzeiro had 12 players booted from the game, and Atletico saw 11 players sent off.

Cruzeiro ended up winning the match, 1-0. The victory made them champions of Minas Gerais.