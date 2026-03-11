The Fox Sports account on X attracted a torrent of Jew-hating trolls after it posted about Israel’s baseball team being eliminated from the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Throughout the WBC, Fox Sports provided updates when teams were eliminated from the tournament by captioning the word “eliminated” over a graphic of the country’s flag. Example:

When it came for Israel’s elimination from the WBC, Fox Sports shared the same graphic, which, of course, attracted some unwelcome trolls.