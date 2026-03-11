Antisemitic Trolls Swarm Fox Sports X Account After Posting ‘Israel Eliminated’ from World Baseball Classic

Kelly Gavin/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Paul Bois

The Fox Sports account on X attracted a torrent of Jew-hating trolls after it posted about Israel’s baseball team being eliminated from the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Throughout the WBC, Fox Sports provided updates when teams were eliminated from the tournament by captioning the word “eliminated” over a graphic of the country’s flag. Example:

When it came for Israel’s elimination from the WBC, Fox Sports shared the same graphic, which, of course, attracted some unwelcome trolls.

“Israel has been eliminated from WBC title contention after their loss to the Dominican Republic,” the post said.

As noted by Mediaite, the post sparked immediate backlash “and a number of jokes, but many of the replies also expressed varying degrees of anti-Semitism, voicing support for the idea of ‘eliminating’ Israel.”

“Read the room, Fox Sports. Jeesh,” scolded Newsmax anchor Andrew Craft. “Good thing Germany didn’t make the WBC this year,” quipped another commenter. Several others posted comments suggesting TuckerCarlson would enjoy the post.

“Perhaps not an optimal graphic,” wrote New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush.

Fox Sports did not eliminate the graphic or delete the post.

