UFC Boss Dana White to Give away 85,000 Free Tickets to ‘Freedom 250’ Event at White House

UFC boss Dana White says he is prepared to give away 85,000 free tickets to fans to attend the “Freedom 250” fight event to be held at the White House in June.

White unveiled his plans during his UFC announcement video, in which he explained how they intend to set up the venue at the White House.

“I don’t know how many UFC fans have actually been to DC, but it’s a great city and and we’re going to have all kinds of uh activations going on that week,” White said of the June 14th event.

He went on, saying, “The way the White House is laid out, you got the White House, you got the South Lawn, and then there’s a road and then The Ellipse, is a park that’s right there. We’re going to be ticketing 85,000 people in The Ellipse. And the tickets are free, and we’ll announce how they’re we’re going to be giving them away soon. But you should plan on going to Washington, D.C. for this event. Um, there’s going to be all kinds of activations in The Ellipse.”

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“There’s going to be music, bands are going to be playing, and you can actually sit in the park and watch the fight on the screens, but you’ll actually see the whole setup. It’s, it’s, right there. It will be a very unique, cool experience for fight fans,” he added.

“And uh, like I always say, this is like a one of one. And, for those of you that have never been to Washington, D.C., it’s a great city with tons of stuff to do,” White concluded.

White has already announced the lineup of fighters for “Freedom 250.”

Top billing went to Ilia Topuria, lightweight champ, and Justin Gaethje, interim lightweight champ, for the Sunday, June 14 event planned to be held on the grounds of the White House in Washington, D.C., according to TMZ Sports.

Co-main was assigned to Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, who will vie for the interim heavyweight belt.

The rest of the fights include Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, and Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia.

White also purposefully structured the card to include an American fighter for every bout except the Pereira-Gane fight.

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