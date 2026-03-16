Alabama Star Aden Holloway Arrested with a Pound of Marijuana Before March Madness

The Crimson Tide may well be without a vital part of their offense before the NCAA Tournament begins.

Aden Holloway, Alabama’s second leading scorer, was arrested by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force on Monday. while reportedly in possession of more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia, and cash.

“Holloway has been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp,” CBS Sports reports. “He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County jail on Monday morning with a bond set at $5,000. The junior guard is the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer this season at 16.8 points per game and is shooting at a 48.1% clip.”

This is far from the first major criminal scandal to rock the Alabama program. Former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris in 2023. Miles was accused of aiding and abetting” co-defendant Michael Davis, who was found guilty of capital murder.

“Prosecutors say that Miles provided Davis, who was his childhood friend, with the gun. In Davis’s trial, defense attorneys argued that Davis was protecting himself from Johnson when he fired the gun,” ESPN reports.

Alabama has yet to comment on Holloway’s arrest or what discipline he might face for the alleged infraction. That decision will have to come quickly, however. The Tide will face Hofstra in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.